World Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

GT opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

