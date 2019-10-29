World Asset Management Inc Has $343,000 Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Baidu by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. CLSA set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $206.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.