World Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dell were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 25.6% in the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dell by 6.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 171.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the second quarter worth $628,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,668,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $137,150,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,690,873 shares of company stock worth $189,823,914 over the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

