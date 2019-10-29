World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WRLD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.43. 2,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,526. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $91.25 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $57,670.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 222 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $30,145.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,909.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,980 shares of company stock worth $1,380,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $102.67.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

