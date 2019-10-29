Wolff Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

