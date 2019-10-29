Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 5000000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $783,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

