Wingstop (WING) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Wingstop has set its FY19 guidance at $0.72-0.74 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have commented on WING. ValuEngine lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

