William P. Mr. Burke Sells 1,155 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $138,981.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 11,231 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $1,349,629.27.

On Tuesday, October 8th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 18,950 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $2,318,343.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, William P. Mr. Burke sold 7,164 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $901,231.20.

NYSE:HAE traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $123.96. 226,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.