WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get WidePoint alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Todaro bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,123 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WidePoint stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.