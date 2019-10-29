Whirlpool Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $15.30 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Whirlpool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. G.Research analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.05. G.Research also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s FY2020 earnings at $16.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WHR. Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.94.

NYSE WHR opened at $154.54 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $135,154.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,544.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

