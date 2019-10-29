WEX (WEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.49 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $204.04. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36. WEX has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.