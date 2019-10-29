Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,749. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In related news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

