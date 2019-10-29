Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WABC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st.

WABC stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $66.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $954,822.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

