WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $418,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.40.

BA traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,839. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.82 and a 200 day moving average of $360.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

