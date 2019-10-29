WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Chevron by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.26. 2,389,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,594. The stock has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

