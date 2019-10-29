WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,964. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $272.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

