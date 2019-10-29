Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.35

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.49. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 43,252 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

