Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $43.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises traded as high as $39.21 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 35972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

WERN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,157,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 1,428,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after buying an additional 361,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,081,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,957,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 154,813 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

