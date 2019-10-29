Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wendy’s have outperformed the industry year to date. Menu innovation, increased investments in technology and reimaging of restaurants are expected to boost its traffic and sales in the months ahead. Moreover, the company’s international business is poised to be a long-term growth driver. By the next year, Wendy's is planning to launch its breakfast menu across the United States. For this launch, the company will invest around $20 million. As a result, Wendy's has trimmed its 2019 guidance. Currently, it expects adjusted EBITDA to be flat to down 2% compared to the prior estimate of roughly 2.5-4.5% growth year over year. Adjusted earnings are now anticipated to decrease 3.5-6.5% against the prior estimate of 3.5-7% growth. Moreover, higher costs might dent the company’s margin.”

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen cut shares of Wendys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.55.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. Wendys has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Wendys by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wendys by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.