Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,177,000 after buying an additional 193,907 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE:WFC opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

