Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Weingarten Realty Investors updated its FY19 guidance to $2.07-2.11 EPS.

NYSE:WRI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

