Wedbush Weighs in on Harley-Davidson Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HOG. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.6% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,008,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,789,000 after buying an additional 159,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

