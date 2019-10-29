Wedbush Cuts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $15.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $15.75 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.85. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Navient by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 134,042 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Navient by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

