WBI Investments Inc. Sells 45,222 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,222 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 218.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 42,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.