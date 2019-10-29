WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,077. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. 91,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $57.79.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

