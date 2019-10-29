WBI Investments Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 254.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 258,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 71.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. 157,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

