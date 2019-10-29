WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 88,189 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,795 shares of company stock worth $63,922,027. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 238,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,322. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

