WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after buying an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after buying an additional 390,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,360,000 after buying an additional 313,777 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

NTRS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. 51,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $103.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

