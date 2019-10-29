WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. 125,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

