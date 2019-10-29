Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $4.81 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,053 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 902,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 374,216 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.4% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 232,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Infosys by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,533,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after purchasing an additional 323,228 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 19.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 22.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. 20,563,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,434,044. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

