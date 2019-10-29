Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 69.2% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 45.5% in the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. 4,478,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,140,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

