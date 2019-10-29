Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 4.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $77,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 96.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 28.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,545,000 after buying an additional 774,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Intuit to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

