Waterstone Financial (WSBF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) in the last few weeks:

10/29/2019 – Waterstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2019 – Waterstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Waterstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2019 – Waterstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Waterstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2019 – Waterstone Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2019 – Waterstone Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of WSBF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,778. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 72,530 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 699.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 88,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 77,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 67,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

