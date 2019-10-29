Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-729 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.22 million.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.02. 22,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Waters has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.60.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.