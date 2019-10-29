Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WCN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.95.
Shares of WCN stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.19.
In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $541,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $1,569,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,942.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,339,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 453,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,863,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,033,000 after acquiring an additional 613,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,154,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,530,000 after acquiring an additional 637,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,473,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,822,000 after acquiring an additional 91,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
