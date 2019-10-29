Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WCN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.95.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $541,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $1,569,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,942.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,339,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 453,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,863,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,033,000 after acquiring an additional 613,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,154,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,530,000 after acquiring an additional 637,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,473,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,822,000 after acquiring an additional 91,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.