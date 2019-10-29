Washington Trust Bank Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 57,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,153 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,936 shares of company stock worth $12,977,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.04.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 156,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

