Washington Trust Bank Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,619 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.83.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $272.13. 140,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

