WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of WRTBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. 256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.