Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

In related news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCC. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

