Warren Tucker Buys 580 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) insider Warren Tucker bought 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($75.92) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,032.41).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,807 ($75.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,185 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,247.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,796 ($88.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.15.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,865.88 ($89.71).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.