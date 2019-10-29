Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases 500 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.61.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.30. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $180.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.