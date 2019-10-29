Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Invests $362,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $193,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $42,185.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,052.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.67. 142,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

