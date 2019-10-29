Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,613,000 after purchasing an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after acquiring an additional 143,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after acquiring an additional 378,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after acquiring an additional 117,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.44. 152,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.03 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

