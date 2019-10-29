Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Acquires 10,378 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.8% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,296,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

