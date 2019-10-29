Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 166.7% in October

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

