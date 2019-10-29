Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 166.7% in October

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of WAFU stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.20.
About Wah Fu Education Group
