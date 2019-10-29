Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $548.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.08% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

