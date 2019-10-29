Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

