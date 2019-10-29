Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Increased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

VNO stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,237. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

