Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46), RTT News reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. 27,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Scotiabank raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

