VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

Shares of VLVLY opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. VOLVO AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.